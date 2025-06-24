XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews
2025/06/24 16:08
XRP
XRP$2.9599-1.74%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0239-1.48%

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years of silence, sharing only an emoticon, which attracted widespread attention. Britto has kept a low profile since he helped found Ripple Labs in 2011, and this statement has triggered various interpretations of his intentions in the market.

Another co-founder, David Schwartz, later confirmed that the account had not been hacked or stolen. Britto is known for his extreme emphasis on privacy, rarely appears in public, and has never given interviews or issued statements.

It is worth noting that after Britto’s post, the price of XRP has risen by 7.6% in the past 24 hours, from $1.96 to about $2.20.

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.01992-4.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198-1.48%
Ethereum
ETH$3,489.67-5.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
WALK$0.02571-1.53%
U
U$0.0315+215.00%
LayerNet
NET$0.000111+10.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$163.4-4.62%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.91001-7.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002569+1.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:15

Trending News

More

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US