South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

2025/06/24 15:55
PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no specific discussion has been conducted on the implementation of digital asset taxation. A spokesperson for the NPPC said that the content in the report is only a policy concept, not a finalized task, and all items should not be regarded as formally promoted policies. The NPPC plans to determine the discussion topics and scope at the Tax and Fiscal Reform Task Force (TF) meeting on June 26, and decide on the subsequent public content based on the results of the meeting.

Previously, the State Council mentioned in its report on June 17 that it would expand the taxation system for new economic assets, including Bitcoin, which attracted market attention. However, due to insufficient infrastructure, the implementation of digital asset taxation is expected to be postponed until 2027.

