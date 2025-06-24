The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 196.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 543.52 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/24 14:05

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings of 196.9 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of $10,389. The company's total holdings now stand at 543.52 bitcoins.