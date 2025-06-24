The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto market rebounded from the bottom, with a general increase of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.26% in 24 hours, once rising above $106,000, and now reported $105,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.37%, breaking through $2,400. In addition, the AI sector rose 13.44% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Bittensor (TAO), Fetch.ai (FET), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) rose 13.71%, 17.29%, and 18.52%, respectively.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: RWA sector rose 12.33% in 24 hours, among which Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Plume (PLUME) rose 11.78% and 13.39% respectively; NFT sector rose 10.88%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Moca Coin (MOCA) rose 14.05% and 29.13% respectively.

In terms of other sectors, the Layer2 sector rose 10.17% in 24 hours, and Movement (MOVE) rose 34.66%; the DeFi sector rose 9.97%, and Jupiter (JUP) rose 15.78%; the Meme sector rose 9.15%, and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 17.64%; the Layer1 sector rose 6.12%, and Sui (SUI) rose 12.03%; the PayFi sector rose 6.22%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 25.00%; the CeFi sector rose 2.85%.

