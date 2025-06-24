Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the WLFI project

PANews
2025/06/24 11:02
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews reported on June 24 that according to BusinessFocus, the latest developments in the Trump family's investment in the field of cryptocurrency show that Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the family's crypto project WLFI, with a net income of about $25 million after tax. It is reported that Barron Trump is only 19 years old, but already has multiple digital wallets, and Trump himself and his other two sons Donald John Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have also rapidly accumulated a lot of wealth through cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Kaia's native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
Kaia
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
U
LayerNet
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06

