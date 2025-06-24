Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism

PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004629+2.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01476-5.56%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for the native NIGHT token, which will be available next month. The "Glacier Drop" will be carried out in three phases, involving eight major blockchain ecosystems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

During the 60-day claiming period starting in July, eligible wallets holding at least $100 in native tokens at the time of the pre-snapshot can claim the full quota. This is followed by a 30-day "treasure hunt mine" phase, where unclaimed tokens will be redistributed to participants who complete computing tasks through a mechanism similar to proof of work. After the mainnet goes online later this year, it will enter a four-year "lost and found" phase, where original claimants who missed the initial claim can recover part of the quota through self-verification. To prevent supply shocks, NIGHT tokens will be randomly unlocked in four times over 360 days. Fahmi Syed, chairman of the Midnight Foundation, said that this mechanism embodies the vision of "rational privacy" and allows developers to finely control on-chain data sharing. The qualification snapshot has been completed and is now open for query.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-4.68%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14309-4.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
WALK$0.02571-1.53%
U
U$0.02631+163.10%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010978+8.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06

Trending News

More

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US