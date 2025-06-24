Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware PANews 2025/06/24 07:54

SPACE $0,1572 -5,92% SXT $0,0845 +7,50% TRUST $0,0005161 -7,02%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.