JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash – Dead or Buying Opportunity?

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 04:13
Jupiter (JUP), the leading Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has experienced a devastating market crash as investor confidence appears to have evaporated completely.

Following its last venture above $1 in February, the JUP token has maintained a relentless bearish trajectory, shedding over 33% in the past month alone and plummeting 82.73% from its post-launch peak of $2.04.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: Cryptonews

Currently, the token is valued at $0.3629. Holders who exited positions before this catastrophic decline are lucky to have done so before the massive crash.

Jupiter Founder Suspends DAO Voting in a Desperate Move to Rescue JUP Token

One trader who liquidated his substantial holdings around $0.70 expressed disbelief, stating that as Solana’s most recognizable token, nobody anticipated JUP’s descent toward “worthlessness.”

This investor attributed JUP’s deterioration to the token’s absence of genuine utility and large token releases from the development team.

On June 19, Jupiter Exchange’s chief operating officer, Kash Dhanda, attempted to address mounting community frustrations regarding the lack of strategic planning to enhance Jupiter’s token utility.

Kash announced that the Jupiter Foundation would suspend its DAO voting mechanism to concentrate efforts on strengthening the Jupiter and Jupiverse ecosystems.

He emphasized that the Jupiter exchange is currently at a key juncture, requiring immediate action to shape DeFi’s future, as this window of opportunity won’t remain available indefinitely.

A Solana maximalist endorsed this decision, describing the removal of DAO voting as a major step toward rehabilitating JUP’s trajectory.

He suggested eliminating the “30-day unstaking requirement” should be the next priority. His perspective is centered on “enabling stakers while avoiding deterrence of prospective investors.”

Token Unlocks Massacre: Why JUP Became Solana’s Biggest Disappointment

Another cryptocurrency supporter shared comparable views, expressing hope that JUP DAO would permanently abandon the voting mechanism.

What an absurd energy drain for such a talented team to continuously debate trivial working group compensation controversies,” he commented.

He noted that billions in JUP market capitalization vanished over minor five-figure funding decisions.

He proposed alternative value-creation models, such as buyback programs that benefit holders and enhance JUP token price performance.

Despite deteriorating price action and diminishing investor trust, the Jupiter Foundation continues to deliver new products and achieve major milestones.

On June 22, Jupiter Exchange announced that the DEX aggregator had surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, processing over 1.7 billion swaps from 49 million unique traders.

This achievement represents the highest volume among all Solana-based decentralized exchanges.

The platform also introduced what it termed “Solana’s premier trading wallet,” the Jup Mobile application, which allows users to transfer funds and monitor their DeFi portfolio positions seamlessly.

Bitcoin Trader Calls 174% JUP Rally, Tags “$0.3371” as the Death Line

Within the past 24 hours alone, Jupiter accumulated over $3.8 million in transaction fees, surpassing even Uniswap, Ethereum’s largest DEX.

The platform also recorded over $982,000 in daily revenue, ranking behind Pump.fun, PancakeSwap, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoin providers (Tether and Circle).

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: DefilLama

Prominent Bitcoin trader “Bitcoin Consensus” believes these impressive metrics will eventually reflect in JUP’s valuation as the token exhibits signs of a meaningful reversal through a classic double-bottom formation on daily charts.

He forecasts a pattern breakout targeting $0.96, representing a potential 174% increase from current price levels.

Jupiter RSI at 33: Is JUP’s Oversold Bounce About to Explode?

The JUP/USDT daily analysis reveals the price maintaining a grip on key support at $0.3371, which bulls must successfully defend to prevent additional declines.

After testing this support zone, the asset has shown modest recovery to approximately $0.3594, indicating renewed purchasing interest.

JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash - Dead or Buying Opportunity?Source: TradingView

Nevertheless, the overall technical structure remains bearish following an extended downtrend and recent rejection near the $0.50 resistance level.

The 9-day Simple Moving Average trades below current price levels, suggesting potential for near-term recovery momentum.

Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 33.54, reflecting oversold market conditions and implying a possible technical rebound.

Should the $0.3371 support level be maintained, price movement toward $0.3889 and potentially $0.4981 could materialize.

However, a breach below this key support threshold would expose new downside targets and perpetuate bearish pressure. Bulls need to recapture the $0.3889 level to validate any sustainable recovery trajectory.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 07:30

