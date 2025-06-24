The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:00
Wink
LIKE$0.009614-4.30%
Chainlink
LINK$16.09-4.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002025+1.86%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026.

Table of Contents

  • DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?
  • Building toward real-world utility
  • Why PoW+DAG matters for payments
  • Adoption momentum is already building
  • Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

In the last few years, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology has emerged as a fast, scalable alternative to traditional blockchains. Projects like Kaspa have proven DAG’s potential with high throughput and near-instant confirmations. Yet, one gap remains, real-world adoption. DAG chains have yet to meaningfully integrate with decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and global value transfer.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 1

That’s where BlockDAG is positioning itself. With a hybrid PoW+DAG architecture, EVM compatibility, and a roadmap focused on real-world financial tools, BlockDAG is doing more than scaling. It’s building the infrastructure to bring DAG technology into day-to-day finance, remittance, and on-chain trading, areas where scalability alone hasn’t been enough.

DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?

While DAG networks like Kaspa have solved some of blockchain’s deepest pain points, namely slow block times and throughput limits, they’ve largely focused on base infrastructure. Few DAG-based platforms have moved beyond the protocol layer. The result? Despite the tech advantage, usage has remained niche.

BlockDAG seems to have learned from this. Rather than rely solely on the novelty of DAG throughput, it pairs its architecture with several key components absent in earlier DAG networks:

  • Proof-of-Work consensus to ensure security and decentralization
  • EVM compatibility to onboard Ethereum-based developers
  • A no-code dApp builder to democratize access
  • DeFi-first infrastructure like DEXs, cross-chain bridges, and oracles

This layered approach aims not just to build a high-speed chain, but one that can carry real financial weight.

Building toward real-world utility

BlockDAG’s roadmap shows a clear intent to integrate DeFi and real-world use cases directly into the Layer 1 fabric. In Q4 2025, just two weeks before exchange listing, the network will activate key DeFi modules including:

  • A native decentralized exchange (DEX)
  • Lending and borrowing protocols
  • On-chain indexers and oracles
  • A multi-chain bridge for cross-network liquidity

These aren’t features planned far into the future, they are part of the six-week rollout timeline before listing begins. In a space where many chains promise post-listing development, BlockDAG is bringing that infrastructure to life before price discovery.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 2

But what stands out most is its long-term goal: to become a DAG-based settlement layer for real-time payments, cross-border remittance, and DEX routing. It’s the piece many scalable chains have missed, how to turn speed into utility.

Why PoW+DAG matters for payments

BlockDAG’s architecture borrows security from Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) while offering DAG’s parallel processing power. This hybrid model means BlockDAG can handle thousands of transactions per second without sacrificing security, critical for financial transactions.

In traditional Layer 1s, validators often batch transactions for efficiency, but that batching introduces latency, an issue in payment processing. BlockDAG’s DAG model enables parallel confirmation, while its PoW backbone ensures immutability and trustless consensus.

This combination makes it a potential fit for:

  • Decentralized point-of-sale systems
  • Real-time FX settlements
  • Cross-border DeFi micro-transactions
  • DEX routing with sub-second execution

These are not abstract use cases. If BlockDAG’s infrastructure rollout keeps pace with its roadmap, early adopters could be using BDAG for these functions by mid-2026.

Adoption momentum is already building

BlockDAG has already raised over $318 million in its presale, sold 23 billion BDAG coins, and attracted 2 million+ mobile users to its gamified mining app, X1. More than 18,000 ASIC miners have also been sold, with X30 and X100 deliveries beginning July 7, and X10 rigs shipping from August 15.

This momentum isn’t just hype, it’s resource mobilization. Funding at this scale gives BlockDAG the firepower to support its builder ecosystem, launch DeFi layers, and maintain low-latency, high-throughput performance.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 3

Further, its presale pricing strategy shows both confidence and strategy. While Batch 29 is priced at $0.0276, a limited-time offer of $0.0020 is still active, creating urgency ahead of a confirmed listing at $0.05, a potential 2,400%+ ROI window for early participants.

Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

Where most DAG-based networks have focused on protocol-level speed, BlockDAG is building a top-to-bottom financial stack. It’s not just offering scalability, it’s building a use layer on top of that scalability.

Its roadmap is structured, its tools are already live, and its financial layer is timed to launch in sync with token availability. That level of alignment is rare among early-stage Layer 1s, and it’s exactly what makes BlockDAG a standout bet for users who care about actual crypto utility.

If the vision holds, BlockDAG might not just match what Kaspa achieved technically, it may exceed it functionally, by becoming the first DAG-based network to drive mainstream financial use.

Because speed alone doesn’t change finance, but scalable, secure, and usable speed just might.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00749-2.72%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14387-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05478-0.34%
Threshold
T$0.01646-2.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-3.43%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001038-3.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15085+29.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/30 07:30

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case