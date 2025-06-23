Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
Bitcoin
BTC$113,354.95-2.05%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,494.99-5.44%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02383-3.05%

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. 

Total liquidations dropped to $624 million, with over 181,384 traders being liquidated. Here are the top three reasons Bitcoin and other altcoins may rebound soon.

1. Iran – Israel crisis could moderate

The first reason Bitcoin and other altcoins could recover is that the crisis between Israel and Iran may have reached its peak. Israel stated its objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and Donald Trump’s order of strikes on three nuclear sites may have achieved that.

Further, Iran is unlikely to escalate tensions with the United States after Trump warned of potential regime change while its armed forces has been heavily damaged by Israeli strikes over the past week.

Expectations of a truce help explain why U.S. stock futures like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were little changed, and why crude oil pared earlier gains. Brent crude was trading at $76 at press time, down from $81 earlier in the day.

2. Bitcoin and altcoins always rebound after a major event

Historically, Bitcoin, altcoins, and equities tend to crash after major geopolitical events but rebound as markets adapt to a new normal.

For example, Bitcoin fell to $74,500 in April after Donald Trump’s Liberation Day speech, in which he announced sweeping tariffs on all imports to the U.S. Less than a month later, BTC surged to a record high of $111,900.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies also plunged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but later recovered. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, BTC and altcoins crashed before rallying to new highs within months.

Similarly, the U.S. stock market crashed during the dot-com bubble and the Global Financial Crisis, only to bounce back.

3. Crypto crash to end because of strong fundamentals

Bitcoin and Ethereum both have strong underlying fundamentals, supported by rising ETF demand and falling exchange supply. Bitcoin ETFs added over $1 billion in assets last week, bringing cumulative inflows to $46.6 billion.

Institutional interest is also accelerating. Strategy added 245 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 592,345 coins, making it the largest known Bitcoin holder globally.

Other companies like Trump Media, The Blockchain Group, and GameStop have continued to accumulate Bitcoin. At the same time, supply on exchanges has fallen to the lowest point in years. 

Ethereum ETFs have also continued to grow, while ETH’s exchange supply continues to decline. As a result, the supply-and-demand dynamics for both Bitcoin and Ethereum point toward a potential rebound in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00749-2.72%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14387-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05478-0.34%
Threshold
T$0.01646-2.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-3.43%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001038-3.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15085+29.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/30 07:30

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case