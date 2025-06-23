$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?

Real estate mogul Grant Cardone has made a massive strategic pivot by adding 1,000 Bitcoin to his $5.1 billion Cardone Capital portfolio. This makes the company the first integrated real estate/Bitcoin firm, which plans to acquire an additional 3,000 BTC alongside 5,000 new real estate units this year.

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor congratulated Cardone on the announcement, which represents the latest in a massive wave of institutional Bitcoin adoption that has seen over $1.5 billion in corporate purchases throughout June alone.

Cardone Capital’s entry into Bitcoin comes as 132 publicly listed companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 89 in April. Their combined holdings exceed 800K BTC and are worth over $88 billion.

The real estate titan’s decision to pursue 4,000 total Bitcoins represents over $400 million in digital asset exposure at current prices.

$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?Source: Cryptonews

This institutional adoption wave has accelerated dramatically following Bitcoin’s rally to $111,965 in May, spurring companies across diverse industries to race for Bitcoin exposure while investor appetite remains strong.

Institutional Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Reaches $1.5B Monthly Peak

June 2025 has witnessed an extraordinary surge in corporate Bitcoin accumulation, with major institutional players deploying over $1.5 billion across multiple high-profile purchases. This represents the largest monthly corporate buying spree in Bitcoin’s history.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has emerged as the most aggressive buyer, adding 1,111 Bitcoin for $118.2 million just days ago, bringing their total holdings to 11,111 BTC valued at over $1.07 billion.

The company’s ambitious 210,000 Bitcoin target by 2027 would represent approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply, with CEO Simon Gerovich declaring this “Asia’s largest-ever equity raise to buy Bitcoin.”

MicroStrategy continues leading the corporate adoption charge with multiple purchases throughout June, including 10,100 Bitcoin for $1.05 billion, bringing their total holdings to approximately 592,100 BTC worth over $60 billion.

The company’s relentless accumulation strategy has inspired a global wave of imitators, with healthcare company Prenetics investing $20 million for 187.42 BTC, Norwegian firm K33 targeting 1,000 BTC through a $9 million share issue, and UK-listed Smarter Web Company adding 45.32 BTC to reach 168.08 total holdings.

This buying wave is geographically diverse, spanning Japan’s capital markets to Europe’s regulated exchanges and North America’s public companies.

Most notably, Metaplanet’s financing mechanisms include 555 million moving-strike warrants capable of raising $5.4 billion to facilitate massive Bitcoin accumulation strategies.

The company’s quarter-to-date Bitcoin yield of 107.9% has attracted significant institutional attention, and its stock has surged over 408% year-to-date.

Technical Analysis Reveals Critical Resistance Despite Institutional Support

Despite the massive institutional buying pressure, Bitcoin’s technical structure reveals signs of weakness, suggesting the current rally may be losing momentum.

$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?Source: TehThomas on TradingView

The hourly chart analysis shows Bitcoin experiencing a “fake-out” following an initial sweep higher that failed to sustain momentum. The asset is currently trading around $101,988 after breaking down from an ascending channel pattern.

The breakdown of this technical structure occurred despite massive institutional capital injection, indicating that supply pressure from existing holders may be overwhelming the new institutional demand.

$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?Source: Mrprofe21 on TradingView

The 15-minute timeframe provides even more granular evidence of supply-demand imbalance, with Bitcoin trapped within a distribution pattern where red supply zones are successfully containing rallies while demand zones around $98,500-99,500 represent the next major support confluence.

The order flow data also reveals a telling pattern of aggressive selling activity at resistance levels above $100,800, with multiple red entries indicating that sellers are using any strength to distribute positions.

Source: jeremiahemele01 on TradingView

This suggests that while institutional purchases provide temporary support, the prevailing market structure favors sellers capitalizing on institutional buying to exit positions.

The detailed hourly analysis with order flow shows Bitcoin testing the critical $100,000 psychological barrier while facing resistance from the 65-period exponential moving average at $102,451 and the 200-period EMA at $104,109.

The time and sales data reveal consistent selling pressure, with green buy entries quickly absorbed by red sell entries at higher price levels. This indicates that institutional buying may occur at technically disadvantageous levels.

The combination of broken technical support around $103,000-104,000, bearish moving average configuration, and negative order flow dynamics suggests that Bitcoin could face continued downside pressure toward $98,000-99,000 despite the institutional capital injection.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
South Korean Central Bank Unveils New ‘Cryptoassets Department’

South Korea’s Central Bank has announced it will reorganize its structure to include a “cryptoassets department” as a wave of public sector stablecoin -related activity continues to build momentum. The South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has established a new division named the “Cryptoasset Department.” Cryptoassets Department: New BOK Division to Monitor Crypto Sector The BOK also announced that its Digital Currency Research Lab, which operates within its Financial Settlement Bureau, will be renamed the Digital Currency Lab on July 31. News1 explained: “This appears to be an attempt to emphasize its status as a business unit.” The bank added that it has also reorganized the roles of the teams that make up the lab, and will assign staffers to test token usability. The BOK said its Cryptoasset Team Department would operate within its Financial Settlement Bureau. This division, it said, will be responsible for monitoring the crypto market. Its remit will also include Korean won-pegged stablecoins and legislative matters. The media outlet wrote that experts have interpreted the reshuffle as an “attempt to better respond to recent discussions on stablecoin issuance, while continuing work on its central bank digital currency (CBDC).” The Bank of Korea remains concerned at the tariff impact on economic expansion rather than inflation, Governor Rhee Chang-yong says https://t.co/e4gpV9bZqs — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2025 CBDC Plans on Ice? The BOK recently hit the pause button on its CBDC rollout plans, seemingly in direct response to the government’s stablecoin legalization plans. The bank seems to believe that CBDC-based deposit tokens are no different from bank-supported KRW stablecoins. The BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said last year that deposit tokens are essentially “stablecoins issued by banks.” Rhee said earlier this month: “No matter if we are talking about a won stablecoin or a deposit token, we will need a digital currency in the future. We will carefully consider whether it is better to gradually move forward with a focus on the banking sector or to expand this to the wider private sector.” From Breakingviews – Breakingviews – Samsung’s $16.5 bln Tesla coup comes with caveats https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey https://t.co/SRFpPxv2Ey — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2025 South Korean Stablecoin Regulation Incoming The bank’s move comes just hours after the nation’s two biggest political parties rolled out stablecoin regulation bills . Both bills propose giving the Financial Services Committee sweeping regulatory powers over the stablecoin industry. Critics think this will significantly diminish the role of the BOK. And the BOK has previously hit out at private sector stablecoin adoption plans. It claims that KRW-pegged coins could undermine Seoul’s ability to conduct effective monetary policy. Some of the country’s biggest tech firms have already registered KRW stablecoin-themed trademarks in anticipation of a green light from Seoul.
