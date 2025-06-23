The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order PANews 2025/06/23 10:31

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, due to the market collapse, the long positions of the giant whale 0x7e8b with a size of 965 BTC (US$97.5 million) and 12,024 ETH (US$26.22 million) were liquidated, with a loss of more than US$3.5 million. But after the liquidation, he re-entered the market with a 40x long position in BTC and currently has $1.06 million in unrealized profits.