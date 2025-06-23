A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days PANews 2025/06/23 09:12

HYPE $37,4 -8,55% WALLET $0,02214 +0,09% USDC $1,0003 +0,04%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US dollars) at an average unit price of US$33.8 in the past two days.