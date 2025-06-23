Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

2025/06/23 07:47
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of $1.97 million.

He initially used $7.3 million in margin to open a short BTC order with James, but his position was later reduced to less than $1 million due to liquidation. He finally added another position on June 13, with a position cost of $107,766. Since then, the BTC price has been falling back, and he closed his position at 1 a.m. today when the BTC price was below $100,000. He not only made back his losses, but also made an additional profit of $1.97 million.

He has made $26 million this year trading on Hyperliquid through three addresses.

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
PANews2025/08/02 04:15
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, citing the New York Times, OpenAI has raised $8.3 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion. OpenAI plans to obtain $40
PANews2025/08/01 20:18
