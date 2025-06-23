An address containing 300 BTC was activated after being dormant for 11.6 years PANews 2025/06/23 07:11

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at around 03:01 Beijing time today, an address that had been dormant for 11.6 years and contained 300 BTC (about 29.83 million US dollars) was just activated (worth 60,902 US dollars in 2013).