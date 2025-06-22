The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities PANews 2025/06/22 21:57

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at 3 pm local time on June 22, which is 3 am Beijing time tomorrow (June 23).