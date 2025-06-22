Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars

PANews
2025/06/22 20:22

PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars, the total number of Swap transactions has reached about 1.7 billion, and the total number of traders is about 49 million.

Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01483-5.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 10:47

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System