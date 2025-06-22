Vice President of JD Group: Proposes that Hong Kong develop a stable currency for offshore RMB to gain a place in the international currency competition PANews 2025/06/22 18:35

PANews reported on June 22 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, JD Group Vice President Shen Jianguang stated at the opening forum of the Wealth Management Expo 2025 that the RMB has unique advantages in international development. Although the internationalization of the RMB has made great progress, there is still a lot of room for growth in global currency use. Hong Kong can be the first region in the world to develop offshore RMB and then promote it to the world. He proposed that Hong Kong could develop a stable currency for offshore RMB, which will help the RMB occupy a place in the next generation of international currency competition.