The whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought more than $30 million of ETH again PANews 2025/06/22 08:30

MORE $0.09999 -0.93% WAVES $0.979 -4.92% ETH $3,482.68 -5.60%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves has traded the last 30.058 million USDC in the address into 13,498 ETH. Since June 11, it has bought 336 million USDC into 132,000 ETH in 11 days, with a total cost of $2,540. Now the floating loss is $39.76 million.