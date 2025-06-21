Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Embracing the development of digital assets, Hong Kong will become the world's first cross-border asset management center within 2-3 years

PANews
2025/06/21 20:23

PANews reported on June 21 that according to a Hong Kong government press release, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said today at an event that as of the end of March this year, the number of registered funds in Hong Kong reached 976, with an annual net inflow of more than US$44 billion, an increase of 285%. Family offices are expected to increase from 2,700 to 3,000 soon, and Hong Kong will become the world's number one cross-border asset management center within two to three years.

In terms of financial innovation, the market has recently shown great interest in digital assets, especially the issuance of stablecoins, which has aroused heated discussions. The legislation of stablecoins has made Hong Kong one of the first jurisdictions in the world to establish a statutory regulatory framework for stablecoins. We embrace the development of digital assets and have accelerated the improvement of relevant legal and regulatory frameworks in recent years, such as the licensing system for virtual asset trading platforms. We have issued 10 licenses and are reviewing another eight applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01484-6.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 10:47
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000467+3.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014391-7.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:30

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid