Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center PANews 2025/06/21 18:58

TRADE $0.13901 +0.22% SIX $0.02001 -3.70%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global stablecoin issuance center, proposing six strategic suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center: 1. Build a global stable currency issuance center; 2. Improve regulatory protection risks and enhance the efficiency of pilot projects; 3. Develop offshore RMB stablecoin; 4. Expand the size of the Hong Kong RMB funding pool; 5. Promote colleges and universities to strengthen financial technology courses; 6. Establish a high-level financial development committee to coordinate and communicate with mainland financial departments to conduct in-depth discussions on financial connectivity between the two places.