A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

ORDER $0.1141 -2.22% HYPE $37.27 -9.88% USDC $1.0003 +0.04%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.