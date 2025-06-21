Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews
2025/06/21 09:22
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014416-7.26%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including any Bitcoin reserves created outside of state finances, from being included in general revenue. The bill exempts the reserve fund and other special funds from the obligation to automatically dissolve in 2025.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has yet to make a decision on Senate Bill 21 (SB21). The bill would authorize Texas to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto assets with a market value of at least $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin meets this threshold.

Greg Abbott has until June 22 to sign or veto SB21, which was submitted to him on June 1. Because the bill was submitted near the end of the legislative session, under Texas law he must act within 20 days of the adjournment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01484-6.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 10:47
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000467+3.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014391-7.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:30

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid