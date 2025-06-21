Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:26
Solana
SOL$162.25-6.06%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
U
U$0.01106+2.02%
XRP
XRP$2.9608-2.39%
Litecoin
LTC$106.27-0.57%

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say.

Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new forecasts in an updated outlook posted on X on June 20,2025.

As well as the high odds for a SEC approval for Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP (XRP), other crypto ETF filings also have high chances of approval in 2025.

These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Hedera and Polkadot at 90% chances of approval in 2025.

Seyffart and Balchunas also assigned a 95% probability of approval within the next six months to crypto basket or index ETF filings by Grayscale, Hashdex, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton. Notably, many of these applications are approaching their final SEC deadlines in early July.

SEC’s positive engagement key

Seyffart notes that their decision to raise the odds that the regulator gives a nod to most of the spot crypto ETF filings is down to “engagement from the SEC.” The ETF analysts see developments as “a very positive sign.”

The SEC has already acknowledged the 19b-4 forms for these applications and likely views the underlying altcoins as commodities, the analysts noted. They also pointed to Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated futures markets that already exist for many of these assets.

As for timing, analysts say approvals could arrive within weeks or closer to final deadlines later this year. Most applications have their final SEC decision dates in October and November.

Despite the uncertainty around timing, the ETF experts believe it’s a “matter of when, not if.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01484-6.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 10:47
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000467+3.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014391-7.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:30

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%

White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid