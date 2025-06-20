Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

PANews
2025/06/20 20:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-3.86%
ALI
ALI$0.0055+1.85%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, said in an interview that the company plans to double its global data center capacity to more than 1 gigawatt in the next two years to expand into the field of artificial intelligence, and is considering moving part of its business to the United States. Ali pointed out: "Bitcoin mining can be put into production in 6 months, while AI data centers require several years to build. The combination of the two can hedge risks."

Phoenix plans to spin off its mining and data center businesses and list them on a U.S. exchange, with the Abu Dhabi parent retaining a majority stake. Ali did not disclose a specific timeline but said the dual listing would help it access funding and benefit from higher valuations of U.S. technology companies.

Earlier in December last year, it was reported that Phoenix Group planned to dual-list in the United States in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
Ethereum
ETH$3,481.27-6.48%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09613-3.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001999+4.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.708-3.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651-3.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:30
DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

As traditional carbon markets collide with blockchain, DevvStream makes its first move, allocating treasury funds to Bitcoin and Solana. Meanwhile, the firm’s $300 million credit expansion could fuel a new era of tokenized environmental assets. On August 1, Nasdaq-listed carbon…
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-4.00%
ERA
ERA$1.0031-7.62%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00704-1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 01:10

Trending News

More

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

DevvStream plants crypto roots with Bitcoin and Solana treasury debut

Hong Kong stablecoin stocks slide as new rules take effect, experts see healthy reset

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears