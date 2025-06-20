Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

2025/06/20
Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy.

On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a half years, targeting 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 42,000 BTC by the end of 2026, and ultimately 105,000 BTC by 2027.

The purchases would be funded through a combination of equity and debt financing, along with operational cash flow.

Semler has also appointed Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy. Burnett, a long-time Bitcoin advocate and former market research director at Unchained, is tasked with steering the firm’s treasury expansion.

Under his leadership, the company will look to establish “one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries in the world,” a goal Burnett described as aligned with the company’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as the “ultimate long-duration asset” to hold.

Semler has already achieved a 287% Bitcoin yield and $177 million in unrealized gains on its BTC holdings as of June 3.

Semler Scientific first adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in May 2024. Since then, the company has accumulated 3808 BTC, making it the 13th largest Bitcoin holder among publicly listed firms, according to data from BitBo.

Recent filings and public disclosures show that Semler acquired 894 BTC in the first quarter of 2025 at a total cost of $90.7 million. 

Subsequently, on April 30, the firm disclosed the acquisition of 165 BTC for $15.7 million. Just a week later, it announced another 167 BTC purchase for $16.2 million, bringing total holdings to 3,634 BTC. 

By mid-May, the figure had reached 3,808 BTC, with a total cost basis of $340 million and a fair value of $387.9 million at the time.

Despite ongoing operating losses in its healthcare business, Semler’s Bitcoin strategy has driven positive returns. The company reported a 22.2% BTC yield in the first quarter of 2025 and a total unrealized gain of $177 million by early June. It also has one of the highest Bitcoin-per-share ratios among U.S. public companies, with 0.00034 BTC per share.

Semler’s approach mirrors a broader trend among publicly traded companies in the United States and beyond that have turned to Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is one such example. The firm surpassed 10,000 BTC in holdings as of June 16, reaching its year-end 2025 target six months early.

Metplanet is eyeing a more ambitious target of holding 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

