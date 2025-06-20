Market News: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pitches $1 trillion US AI center to TSMC and Trump team PANews 2025/06/20 13:25

AI $0.1188 -4.34% TRUMP $8.681 -3.94%

PANews reported on June 20, market news: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Sony Chairman Masayoshi Son are promoting a $1 trillion US artificial intelligence center to TSMC (TSM.N) and the Trump team.