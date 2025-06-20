Visa Taps Yellow Card for Stablecoin Payments Push Across 20 African Nations

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 05:54
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018844+3.72%
LightLink
LL$0.01373-1.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15456-1.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05418-3.33%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01112-0.62%

Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to Africa, starting with the launch in an unnamed country this year, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The agreement marks a key moment in the growing relationship between traditional payment networks and cryptocurrency infrastructure on the continent.

The Partnership Will Expand Stablecoin Payments Across Africa

Yellow Card, a crypto exchange and stablecoin payments provider operating across 20 African countries, confirmed the partnership this week.

The deal will promote the use of USDC and other digital dollars for faster, low-cost cross-border transactions. More markets are also expected to follow in 2026.

In an interview, Yellow Card co-founder and CEO Chris Maurice said the partnership with Visa will help connect local financial institutions to the benefits of blockchain-based payments.

“Visa sells virtually to every bank in the world, so it opens up opportunities to work with the broader financial institutions that can benefit from the technology the most,” he said.

Founded in 2016, Yellow Card launched operations in Nigeria in 2019 and has processed over $6 billion in transactions. It became Africa’s first licensed stablecoin payments provider and continues to grow across the region, focusing on digital dollar access and financial inclusion.

The deal with Visa will also explore ways to streamline treasury operations and liquidity management. Maurice said Yellow Card’s goal is to create faster, cheaper remittance and payment routes in places where access to U.S. dollars is limited.

Stablecoin usage is rising quickly across Africa, according to data from Chainalysis. In many countries, ongoing currency depreciation and dollar shortages have made stablecoins a practical alternative for cross-border payments and savings.

Sub-Saharan Africa saw steady growth in crypto use overall in 2024, but stablecoins are growing even faster.

Legal frameworks across the continent are also evolving. Countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa are drafting or implementing regulatory policies for digital assets.

Kenya’s proposed Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill is seen as the most progressive. Edline Murungi, senior legal counsel at Yellow Card, said the bill “recognizes various use cases” and could turn Kenya into a digital asset hub.

“If other countries follow suit, then Kenya is going to be a hub for a lot of digital-asset activities,” she said.

Mauritius was the first African country to pass crypto legislation in 2021. Botswana issued its first license a year later. Several others, including members of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, now have formal laws in place.

Yellow Card’s rollout with Visa comes as the demand for accessible, dollar-backed digital payments continues to grow in Africa.

Circle Joins Forces with Onafriq to Push USDC Payments Across Africa Amid Stablecoin Surge

As Visa and Yellow Card begin rolling out stablecoin-powered payments in Africa, another major development is reinforcing the continent’s crypto momentum.

On April 30, stablecoin issuer Circle announced a partnership with Onafriq, Africa’s largest payments network, to pilot USDC settlements across the region.

The goal is to reduce the high cost of cross-border payments and eliminate dependence on foreign intermediaries.

Onafriq’s network spans over 500 wallets and 200 million bank accounts across 40+ African countries.

Currently, more than 80% of intra-African transactions are routed through overseas correspondent banks, often settled in USD or euros, adding up to $5 billion in annual fees.

Circle’s initiative seeks to change that, using USDC as a cheaper, faster settlement rail within the continent.

The timing is no coincidence. According to a recent Artemis x Dune report, active stablecoin wallets surged 53% in the past year, reaching 30 million by February 2025.

Stablecoin supply also jumped to $225 billion, with monthly transfers topping $4.1 trillion, a sign of both retail and institutional adoption.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, stablecoins now account for 43% of all crypto volume. Nigeria leads the region, receiving $59 billion in crypto volume over the past year, with 85% of that under $1 million, highlighting widespread grassroots usage.

As more players enter the space, Africa is fast becoming a proving ground for stablecoin utility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

According to CoinDesk, Bank of America (BAC) stated in a report on Monday that while dollar-backed stablecoins continue to dominate, recent discussions with investors indicate a growing interest in tokenizing
america party
AMERICA$0.0003109-7.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05423-3.19%
CDARI
BAC$6.8593-2.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.04556-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:12
FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that, from October 8, retail investors will once again be allowed to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), marking a policy shift after more than four years of restrictions. The decision reflects what the regulator describes as an evolution in market maturity and investor understanding. UK FCA ban on retail trading in Bitcoin ETFs lifted on 8 October. It’s going to be big. https://t.co/45OZRO9vmw — Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) August 1, 2025 Retail Investors Regain Access to ETNs In a press release, the FCA confirms that retail consumers will be able to invest in crypto ETNs, provided the products are traded on an FCA-recognised, UK-based investment exchange—known as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE). These firms will be required to comply with UK financial promotion rules, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair information without being misled by aggressive marketing tactics. “Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood. In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. The FCA made it clear that although crypto ETNs will become available to retail investors, protections such as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will not apply. Consumers will need to assess the risks themselves, with firms bound by the Consumer Duty to act in their clients’ best interests. Regulatory Progress in Crypto Oversight This move forms part of the FCA’s effort to build out a workable regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the UK. It follows the publication of proposals on stablecoin regulation and broader crypto market oversight. The regulator’s roadmap seeks to create structured access to digital assets without encouraging risky behavior. Despite lifting the restriction on ETNs, the FCA confirms that its ban on retail access to cryptoasset derivatives will remain in place. The agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring the evolving environment of high-risk investments, adjusting its approach based on developments in product safety, investor behavior, and global regulation. From Ban to Reform: A Gradual Policy Shift The FCA originally imposed a ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and ETNs to retail clients in January 2021. By March 2024, however, the FCA shared a softer stance by allowing recognised investment exchanges like the London Stock Exchange to list crypto ETNs for professional investors. That softening continued into June 2025, when the regulator opened a consultation to explore lifting the ban for retail clients. With the latest rule change, the UK joins other global financial centers in re-evaluating the role of retail access to crypto-linked financial products under clearer rules and improved investor protections. Industry Reacts to FCA Policy Shift Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital, a long-standing expert in crypto ETPs, welcomes the FCA’s decision, calling it a long-overdue step toward aligning with international standards. “The FCA’s move to allow retail access to crypto ETNs on UK exchanges marks a major turning point. It brings the UK in line with global best practices—something I, along with many retail investors, have been advocating for,” said Kssis. Drawing on his experience managing regulated crypto products across Europe, he added: “We’ve seen how a strong regulatory framework can offer sophisticated exposure to crypto while still prioritizing investor protection.” Kssis describes the shift as a transformative moment for the UK market. “Until now, the 2021 retail ban effectively shut UK investors out of the regulated crypto investment wave that’s swept across Europe and the US. Many were left with little choice but to either miss out or turn to unregulated, riskier options.” He also praises the FCA’s requirement that only recognised investment exchanges—such as the London Stock Exchange—can list these products. “This ensures institutional-grade transparency and oversight that retail traders simply don’t get when accessing crypto directly,” he said. “Combined with the Consumer Duty framework and stricter financial promotion rules, this structure offers more protection than most current retail crypto platforms.”
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1931+5.75%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04004-0.84%
Salamanca
DON$0.000559-14.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15493-1.05%
Comedian
BAN$0.06102-9.15%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 23:46
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 04:15

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.