Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 20:45
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1955-6.85%

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets.

The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee cryptocurrency, digital banking, and Web3-related services.

Under the new law, the CRVAA will introduce a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers, allowing them to register and operate using Nauru as a legal base.

Although cryptocurrencies were already legal in Nauru, trading until now existed in a largely unregulated environment, with no specific oversight, licensing requirements, or regulatory framework in place.

Under the new legislative framework, legal definitions have been introduced for various crypto-related activities.

Cryptocurrencies are classified as commodities rather than securities, while utility and payment tokens are excluded from investment contract status. Governance tokens are defined as instruments that confer voting rights within a protocol, and, along with reward tokens, are protected from misclassification, giving issuers legal clarity.

Activities subject to CRVAA oversight include operating centralized and decentralized exchanges, offering wallet services, conducting initial coin offerings, issuing non-fungible tokens, and engaging in staking, yield farming, and stablecoin issuance.

The authority will also regulate cross-border payment solutions and the operation of digital banks and e-money platforms.

The CRVAA will also be responsible for enforcing anti-money laundering and financial transparency standards. The legislation mandates strict cybersecurity protocols and transaction monitoring to ensure compliance with international norms.

According to the country’s president, David Adeang, the new legislation would help diversify revenue streams and improve economic resilience by “harness[ing] the potential of virtual assets” and reducing reliance on “climate financing, which is often challenging to secure.”

“We want to be a government of solutions and innovation, be proactive not passive, and positively approach the future with boldness,” Adeang said.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Foreign Investment Minister Maverick Eoe believes the framework would make Nauru competitive with leading digital economies, and potentially attract investment and create local employment opportunities.

Before embracing digital asset regulation, Nauru made headlines for a more surreal reason. In 2023, court filings revealed Gabriel Bankman-Fried’s idea to purchase the island and establish a remote enclave, funded by the now-defunct FTX Foundation. The proposal was ultimately abandoned.

As cryptocurrencies move further into the financial mainstream, more jurisdictions are establishing dedicated regulatory bodies to bring structure, oversight, and investor protection to the sector.

Last month, Pakistan approved the formation of a national digital assets authority to regulate its crypto ecosystem.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order forming the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, a multi-agency panel including the Treasury, SEC, and CFTC, tasked with recommending a comprehensive federal framework for digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
MAY
MAY$0.04988+0.06%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08173-6.76%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1988-5.67%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15086+29.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011257-0.99%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1107-5.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.635-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000098-26.31%
NFT
NFT$0.000000475-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:33

Trending News

More

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Hong Kong stablecoin stocks slide as new rules take effect, experts see healthy reset