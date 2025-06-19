FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 18:43
ARMY
ARMY$0.0265-12.82%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
U
U$0.01106+1.93%
XRP
XRP$2.923-3.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.615-4.50%

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, xrp logoXRP ▲0.15% has risen in the market cap rankings and is now one of the best cryptos to buy.

XRP Price Consolidates

Whether XRP will break above $3.50 in June 2025 remains to be seen. Still, bulls are optimistic, expecting prices to tick higher and break above key resistance levels at around $2.40 and $2.60 in the coming days.

Technically, the local support is at $2.00. As long as prices trend above this level, buyers may view every dip as a loading opportunity.

XRP
Price
Market Cap
XRP
$118.68B
24h7d30d1yAll time

Multiple triggers, including favorable regulations and institutions racing to create complex XRP products, could prop up prices. Even so, the coin is still moving sideways, and buyers are staying away, a move that’s also being felt by some of the best Solana meme coins.

Spot XRP ETF Launch in Canada

Notably, the launch of Canada’s first spot XRP ETFs was expected to drive prices, as institutions in the country now have a clear route for direct exposure to XRP.

Purpose Investments, 3iQ, and Evolve ETFs rolled out spot XRP ETFs, listing them on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on June 18 under the tickers XRPP, XRPQ, and XRP, respectively.

As expected with any spot XRP ETF, shares issued are directly backed by XRP. Investors who buy them are also eligible for tax-sheltered investment accounts like TFSAs and RRSPs in Canada.

Looking at how these spot XRP ETFs are structured, Purpose Investments’ product offers USD-denominated and CAD-hedged versions of their XRPP.

Meanwhile, 3iQ sought a competitive advantage by waiving fees until the end of the year to draw more inflows.

In the United States, the SEC has yet to approve any spot XRP ETF. Some heavyweights that have applied to issue this derivative product include Franklin Templeton and 21Shares.

After the SEC delayed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot XRP ETF application on June 17, eyes are on whether the regulator will also put off approval on the Grayscale on October 18.

Overall, Polymarket punters have placed a 90% chance that a spot XRP ETF will be approved in the United States by the end of 2025.

XRP price is down. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

(Source)

FOMC Crypto Disappointment

Much was expected from the FOMC meeting in the United States.

Although the Federal Reserve was expected to keep rates steady between 4.25% and 4.50%, the Jerome Powell press conference was supposed to move markets. However, it didn’t.

Instead, the Federal Reserve was cautious, citing risks posed by Donald Trump’s tariffs. There were also mentions of sticky inflation and resilient labor markets.

This combination meant the central bank kept rates steady, disincentivizing aggressive positions in crypto assets, including XRP.

Looking at the FOMC Dot Plot, the market still expects two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025. Even so, from Jerome Powell’s press conference, the central bank maintains a hawkish tone.

XRP price is down. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S.

(Source)

Notably, seven members of the FOMC now support no cuts in 2025, up from previous projections.

Moreover, the FOMC remains data-dependent. While they could cut rates in upcoming meetings, they are still assessing the impact of tariffs on inflation, which could dampen economic growth.

7 High-Risk High-Reward Cryptos for 2025

The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
MAY
MAY$0.04988+0.06%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08173-6.76%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1988-5.67%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15086+29.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011257-0.99%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1107-5.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.635-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000098-26.31%
NFT
NFT$0.000000475-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:33

Trending News

More

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Hong Kong stablecoin stocks slide as new rules take effect, experts see healthy reset