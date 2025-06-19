Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 12:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008+0.08%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-3.95%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-6.21%

After breaching Iran’s largest crypto exchange, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have destroyed more than $90 million in digital assets taken from Nobitex’s wallets.

In a June 18 update via X, the group said it had burned the funds across multiple blockchains using “vanity addresses” that contain no recoverable private keys, effectively rendering the assets permanently inaccessible.

This follows the high-profile exploit of Nobitex, in which over $90 million in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other tokens were drained from hot wallets. The attackers had originally framed the breach as a direct response to Nobitex’s alleged role in helping the Iranian regime circumvent sanctions and fund terrorism. 

The group, also known as Predatory Sparrow, tied the hack to ongoing military and cyber tensions between Iran and Israel, which intensified following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites days earlier. Blockchain security platforms like Chainalysis quickly confirmed that the stolen assets had not been transferred to mixers or exchanges, but rather to irretrievable addresses with inflammatory labels. 

Some of the addresses included phrases like “FuckIRGCTerroristsNoBiTEX,” targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. One Bitcoin wallet used in the attack is provably unspendable due to its invalid checksum. On Ethereum, tokens were sent to the “0x…dead” burn address commonly used to retire supply permanently.

In response, Nobitex issued a fresh statement acknowledging the burn. The exchange said that user assets are safe in cold storage and that the situation is now under control. Nobitex clarified that as a precaution, its staff had also emptied hot wallets. It reiterated that no customer funds would be lost, citing its reserve fund and insurance pool.

The attackers have also threatened to release the source code and internal infrastructure data of Nobitex, which could worsen the situation for Iran’s leading cryptocurrency platform, which has over 11 million users. Gonjeshke Darande warned that any assets left on the platform would be at risk if users did not withdraw immediately.

Despite having no financial motivation, the hack has far-reaching implications. The intentional destruction of more than $90 million worth of digital currency demonstrates how state-level conflicts have turned crypto infrastructure into a new battlefield.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
MAY
MAY$0.04986+0.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08183-6.46%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19821-5.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15086+29.01%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011254-0.87%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000101-24.06%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004755-1.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:33
Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22694-4.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:36

Trending News

More

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Hong Kong stablecoin stocks slide as new rules take effect, experts see healthy reset