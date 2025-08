DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago PANews 2025/06/19 09:02

FET $0.6261 -6.21% ASI $0.003551 -6.25%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news , DWF Labs partner said that it had completed "the largest investment in the field of AI to date."