เลือกวิธีที่คุณต้องการซื้อโทเค็น Crypto The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG)

คลิกลิงก์ “ซื้อ Crypto” ที่ด้านบนซ้ายของเว็บไซต์ MEXC ซึ่งจะแสดงวิธีการต่างๆที่มีในภูมิภาคของท่าน

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG) on the spot market.

A. การซื้อด้วยบัตรเครดิต/เดบิต

หากท่า่นเป็นผู้ใช้ใหม่ นี่เป็นตัวเลือกที่ง่ายที่สุดในการซื้อ The Midas Touch Gold ( TMTG ) MEXC รองรับทั้ง Visa และ MasterCard

ซื้อ The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG) โดยตรงจากผู้ใช้รายอื่นด้วยบริการP2P MEXC บริการคุณภาพเยี่ยมและการสนับสนุนครอบคลุมทั่วโลก คําสั่งซื้อและธุรกรรมทั้งหมดได้รับการคุ้มครองโดย escrow และ MEXC

Instantly Deposit USDT via SEPA with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase The Midas Touch Gold.

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase The Midas Touch Gold.