กำลังมองหาวิธีการซื้อ cryptoอยู่ใช่ไหม? ไม่แน่ใจว่าต้องทำอย่างไร? ไม่ต้องกังวล! MEXC มีวิธีการที่หลากหลาย ท่านสามารถซื้อได้ง่ายๆ Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) ด้วยค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุดและระดับความปลอดภัยสูงสุดในทุกที่ที่MEXCพร้อมใช้งาน เรียนรู้วิธีซื้อ Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) ด้วยMEXC Exchange และ MEXC APP ตอนนี้เลย 1 สร้างบัญชีบน MEXC Crypto Exchangeฟรี ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์หรือแอปเพื่อซื้อเหรียญ Horizon Protocol บัญชี MEXC ของท่านคือประตูสู่การซื้อ crypto ที่ง่ายที่สุด แต่ก่อนที่จะซื้อ Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) ท่านจะต้องเปิดบัญชีและผ่าน KYC (ยืนยันระบุตัวตน) ลงทะเบียนผ่านแอป MEXC

ลงทะเบียนผ่านเว็บไซต์ MEXC ด้วยอีเมลของท่าน

ลงทะเบียนผ่านเว็บไซต์MEXC ด้วยหมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือของท่าน 2 เลือกวิธีที่คุณต้องการซื้อโทเค็น Crypto Horizon Protocol (HZN) คลิกลิงก์ “ซื้อ Crypto” ที่ด้านบนซ้ายของเว็บไซต์ MEXC ซึ่งจะแสดงวิธีการต่างๆที่มีในภูมิภาคของท่าน For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy Horizon Protocol (HZN) on the spot market. A. การซื้อด้วยบัตรเครดิต/เดบิต หากท่า่นเป็นผู้ใช้ใหม่ นี่เป็นตัวเลือกที่ง่ายที่สุดในการซื้อ Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) MEXC รองรับทั้ง Visa และ MasterCard B. การซื้อขาย P2P/OTC ซื้อ Horizon Protocol (HZN) โดยตรงจากผู้ใช้รายอื่นด้วยบริการP2P MEXC บริการคุณภาพเยี่ยมและการสนับสนุนครอบคลุมทั่วโลก คําสั่งซื้อและธุรกรรมทั้งหมดได้รับการคุ้มครองโดย escrow และ MEXC C. Global Bank Transfer Instantly Deposit USDT via SEPA with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase Horizon Protocol. D. Third-party Payment MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase Horizon Protocol. 3 จัดเก็บหรือใช้ Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) ของท่านบน MEXC Now that you bought your crypto, you can hold it in your MEXC Account Wallet or send it somewhere else via blockchain transfer. You can also trade for other crypto or stake it on MEXC Earning Products for passive income (Savings, Kickstarter). Want to keep an eye on coin prices? Visit our spot markets and add favorite coin pairs to bookmarks. 4 Trade Horizon Protocol (HZN) on MEXC. Trading crypto such as Horizon Protocol on MEXC is easy and intuitive. Millions of crypto users trust our platform. You only need to complete a few steps to execute a crypto trade. Simply watch our comprehensive video guide on how to trade HZN:

MEXC: ที่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการซื้อขาย Horizon Protocol ( HZN ) พร้อมใช้งานทุกที่ เวอร์ชันเว็บไซต์และมือถือ ร่วมถึงแอพพิลเคชั่นอย่างเป็นทางการของ MEXC พร้อมใช้งานแล้วทั้งสำหรับ iOS และ Android !

