What are GST Futures? GST futures are legal contracts for buying or selling GST at a future date. GST futures is a special contract representation of existing GST crypto, and the actual settlement of GST (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised GST futures are often used to hedge against price changes of GST itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) GST futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses. To know more about Futures, explore our short educational video:

How to trade (buy) GST Futures? 1 Creating a free MEXC account is the easiest gateway into trading various crypto assets such as futures. You’ll need less than a minute to create an account and pass KYC (verify identification). Sign up via the MEXC App

Sign up via the MEXC website using your email

Sign up via the MEXC website using your mobile number 2 After you signed up and passed KYC, follow these simple steps to open your Futures account and execute futures trades: 1. Open Futures trading account here

2. Deposit funds in USDT via P2P or Instant Credit or Card purchase MEXC Tutorial How to Buy Crypto With Visa/MasterCard? How to Buy Crypto via MEXC P2P? 3. Transfer assets from spot or fiat wallet to newly opened futures account via wallet 4. Select your GST futures contract. There are two types of crypto futures contracts available on MEXC: USDT-M Futures and COIN-M Futures. For example, if you want to trade GSTUSDT perpetual contracts, please select USDT-M Futures. For GSTUSD coin-margined contracts, select COIN-M Futures 5. Select the leverage you like for the GST futures contract. MEXC supports up to 200x leverage! 6. Place orders according to the various order types available on MEXC Futures. For beginners, you can select a buy-limit or buy-market order for your first GST futures contract

Why trade GST futures? Needless to Hold GST Itself Non-GST holders can speculate on the price of GST and make quick profits without buying the asset itself. You can open a position in a GST futures contract with USDT, and all profits made will be settled in USDT. Customized Leverage Gain significant profits via GST while only paying for a fraction of its total cost. With leverage, you can track and trade on small price movements to create profits that justify your time and effort. High Liquidity Market GST futures markets have high liquidity, with trillions of USD in trading volume. A sustainable, liquid market is less risky because participants can open and close deals easily with low slippage. Crypto Portfolio Diversification Diversify across trading strategies to generate more profits. Users can use sophisticated trading strategies such as short-selling, arbitrage, pairs trading, etc.

Why choose MEXC Futures for trading? Using a sustainable platform for futures trading plays an important role in executing successful trades and enjoying higher income. MEXC has over 4 years of experience in futures products and operations, ranked 1st in global liquidity. We provide: 1-200x leverage that can be adjusted freely, supporting both short and long positions

Multi-tiered, multi-cluster system architecture, with matching engine technology of up to 1.4 million orders/second

Reasonable and transparent prices, wide trading depths with even gearing, smooth handling under extreme markets conditions to avoid accidental liquidation