What are NOT Futures?

NOT futures are legal contracts for buying or selling NOT at a future date.

NOT futures is a special contract representation of existing NOT crypto, and the actual settlement of NOT (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

NOT futures are often used to hedge against price changes of NOT itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) NOT futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.