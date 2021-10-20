mexc
ZeroHybrid Network
ZHT/USDT
0.00081+1.24%
$0.00
ZHT
ZeroHybrid is the first trusted computing project based on ARM chipset. The ARM chip solution has more expansion space and hardware manufacturers support. The future application scenarios are not limited to the current mobile devices, but also arm-based servers and personal computers. Apple's replacement of Macbook to ARM chips is the industry's positive embrace of ARM. As a trusted computing project based on ARM platform, ZeroHybrid will also bring more possibilities of prosperity to ARM ecosystem.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
ZHT
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1,000,000,000
0.00081$0.00
