Citadel.one is an all-in-one platform addressing changes and challenges in the DeFi space that offers its users unified UX across multiple networks. It has 4 main features that make it a crypto super app: validator service, platform (mobile and web), extensions and DAO. The team has built these features from the ground up with their core philosophies of sleek UI and UX. Their focus is to provide a range of high-quality Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products that are encased in a single platform.