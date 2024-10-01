WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

ชื่อWHITE

อันดับNo.208

มูลค่าตลาด$0.00

มูลค่าตลาดเต็มที่$0.00

ส่วนแบ่งการตลาด%

ปริมาณการเทรด/มูลค่าตลาด (24 ชม.)0.00%

แหล่งจ่ายหมุนเวียน650,000,000,000

อุปทานสูงสุด1,000,000,000,000

อุปทานรวม1,000,000,000,000

อัตราการไหลเวียน0.65%

วันที่ออก--

ราคาที่สินทรัพย์ถูกออกครั้งแรก--

สูงสุดตลอดกาล0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

ราคาต่ำสุด0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

บล็อกเชนสาธารณะETH

การแนะนำWhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

ภาคส่วน

โซเชียลมีเดีย

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: ข้อมูลที่ให้มาโดย cmc ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำในการลงทุน