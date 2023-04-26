mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-DayETFs

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

VINLINK

VNLNK/USDT
0.00001593--
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00001935
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00001514
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VNLNK)
8.18B
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
174.30K
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00001935
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00001514
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VNLNK)
8.18B
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
174.30K
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
VNLNK
Vinlink aims to implement blockchain and ai technology in the automotive industry to create a transparent and secure record of transactions, maintenance and repair history, ownership and transfer of vehicles, insurance, safety recalls, financing, and charging and refueling of electric and hybrid vehicles. This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency and security for all parties involved, including manufacturers, suppliers, carriers, customs authorities, mechanics, technicians, insurers, regulators, lenders, and vehicle owners.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
VNLNK
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
100,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

ราคา(USDT)

(VNLNK)

(USDT)

0.00001593$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
Maker 0% / Taker 0%
HOT
ซื้อ VNLNK
ขาย VNLNK
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVNLNK
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- VNLNK
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVNLNK
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
Network Stable
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า