IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026890.00%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000002707
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000002601
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (TITAN)
1,559.27B
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
41.63K
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000002707
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000002601
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (TITAN)
1,559.27B
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
41.63K
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
TITAN
เวลาที่ออก
2021-06-30 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
--
