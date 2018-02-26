mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
Ontology Token
ONT/USDT
0.1866+1.52%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.1879
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.1801
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (ONT)
281.34K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
51.71K
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.1879
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.1801
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (ONT)
281.34K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
51.71K
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
ONT
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
ONT
เวลาที่ออก
2018-02-26 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
0.2 USDT
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

ราคา(USDT)

(ONT)

(USDT)

0.1866$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(ONT)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(ONT)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ ONT
ขาย ONT
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนONT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- ONT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนONT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM