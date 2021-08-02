mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
OKExChain
OKT/USDT
17.69-0.16%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
17.76
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
17.64
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (OKT)
3.23K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
57.13K
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
17.76
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
17.64
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (OKT)
3.23K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
57.13K
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
OKT
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
OKT
เวลาที่ออก
2021-08-02 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
41,500,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10

ราคา(USDT)

(OKT)

(USDT)

17.69$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(OKT)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(OKT)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ OKT
ขาย OKT
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนOKT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- OKT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนOKT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM