0.075046
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
NKN
เวลาที่ออก
2018-05-28 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
0.0024 USDT
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1000000000
