mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
Niftify
NIFT/USDT
0.0025090.00%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.002509
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.002509
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (NIFT)
17.07K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
42.41
นับถอยหลัง
00:00:00:00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.002509
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.002509
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (NIFT)
17.07K
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
42.41
นับถอยหลัง
00:00:00:00

เตือนการเพิกถอน

คู่ NIFT_USDT ที่ท่านเลือกถูกซ่อนโดย MEXC แล้ว หากปัญหาใด ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโครงการไม่ได้รับการแก้ไขอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพภายในระยะเวลาที่กำหนด MEXC จะเพิกถอนคู่การซื้อขาย โปรดดำเนินการลงทุนอย่างระมัดระวัง

K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
NIFT
Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
NIFT
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
200,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

ราคา(USDT)

(NIFT)

(USDT)

0.002509$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(NIFT)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(NIFT)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ NIFT
ขาย NIFT
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนNIFT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- NIFT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนNIFT
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM