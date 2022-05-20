mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
Deadfellaz
NDF/USDT
0.00084460.00%
$0.00
ราคาขั้นต่ำ OpenSea
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0008534
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0008429
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (NDF)
58.58M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
49.62K
ราคาขั้นต่ำ OpenSea
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0008534
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0008429
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (NDF)
58.58M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
49.62K
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
NDF
DeadFellaz is an Ethereum-based collection of 10,000 NFTs (ERC-721s) launched in August 2021. The co-founders are Betty, a co-director of a creative production agency, and Psych, the lead artist of the collection. Maddy Kenyon is the 3D lead artist of the project. The NDEADFELLAZ index refers to an asset basket consisting of 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs. MEXC splits 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs into 33,000,000 NDEADFELLAZ index tokens (1,000,000 NDEADFELLAZ per NFT). The NDEADFELLAZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 33 DEADFELLAZ NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC's total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xAfcb83F085cE5D7b93773DfAf96e3535b9F011c3
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
NDF
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
33,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(NDF)

(USDT)

0.0008446$0.00
--
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(NDF)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(NDF)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ NDF
ขาย NDF
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนNDF
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- NDF
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนNDF
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM