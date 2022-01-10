mexc
ตลาดซื้อ Cryptoซื้อขายmexcFutures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)ผลตอบแทนmexcETFs
Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม
ภาษาไทยUSD
MiraQle
MQL/USDT
0.00159-0.62%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00160
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00159
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (MQL)
7.04M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
11.38K
นับถอยหลัง
00:00:00:00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00160
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00159
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (MQL)
7.04M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
11.38K
นับถอยหลัง
00:00:00:00

เตือนการเพิกถอน

คู่ MQL_USDT ที่ท่านเลือกถูกซ่อนโดย MEXC แล้ว หากปัญหาใด ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโครงการไม่ได้รับการแก้ไขอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพภายในระยะเวลาที่กำหนด MEXC จะเพิกถอนคู่การซื้อขาย โปรดดำเนินการลงทุนอย่างระมัดระวัง

K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
Loading..
MQL
MiraQle Ecosystem provides a transparent and fair system for fans to participate and engage in various fan activities. The engagement activities of the platforms are; voting album production, selecting music video concepts, engaging in galvanizing community activities, purchasing goods (physical & digital), planning for advertising and marketing, staking through sponsorship per Project, and NFT auctions. Moreover, The MiraQle Token (MQL) aims to become the standard currency used in the entertainment industry and within the MiraQle Ecosystem.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
MQL
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
2,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(MQL)

(USDT)

0.00159$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(MQL)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(MQL)
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
ETF
การซื้อขายกริด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ซื้อ MQL
ขาย MQL
ลิมิต
ตลาด
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนMQL
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- MQL
ฝาก
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนMQL
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
จำนวน
Filled
ทั้งหมด
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
ส่งคำขอ
ส่งคำขอ
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
ซื้อขายCrypto อย่างรวดเร็วกับ MEXC
เกี่ยวกับเรา
เกี่ยวกับ
ข้อตกลงผู้ใช้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว
การเปิดเผยความเสี่ยง
เรียนรู้
ประกาศ
ผู้เผยแพร่แอป
MEXC Blog
ผลิตภัณฑ์
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
บริการ
ดาวน์โหลด MEXC Global
ค่าธรรมเนียม
บริการ VIP
โปรแกรมการแนะนำ
พันธมิตร
MEXC Pioneer
คำขอจดทะเบียน
คำขอร้านค้า OTC
สนับสนุน
การบริการสถาบัน
เอกสาร API
MEXC ยืนยัน
คำขอบังคับใช้กฎหมาย
ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือ
มาร่วมมือกัน (ธุรกิจ)
มาร่วมมือกัน (สถาบัน)
ความร่วมมือด้านสื่อ
ส่งคำขอ
ข้อเสนอแนะและคำแนะนำ
คําเสนอแนะผลิตภัณฑ์
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
คอมมูนิตี้

© 2022 MEXC.COM