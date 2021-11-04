mexc
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.000514
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.000468
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (MELI)
47.16M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
23.07K
คู่ MELI_USDT ที่ท่านเลือกถูกซ่อนโดย MEXC แล้ว หากปัญหาใด ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโครงการไม่ได้รับการแก้ไขอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพภายในระยะเวลาที่กำหนด MEXC จะเพิกถอนคู่การซื้อขาย โปรดดำเนินการลงทุนอย่างระมัดระวัง

MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
MELI
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1,000,000,000
