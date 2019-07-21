mexc
Hshare
HC/USDT
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.08894
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.08715
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (HC)
2.83M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
249.20K
HC
Hcash is a decentralised and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency and is designed to facilitate the exchange of information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HCASH ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the mainchain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. Characteristics such as post-quantum cryptographic signatures and the hybrid PoW+PoS consensus mechanism will be achieved in HyperCash mainnet. Going forward, HyperCash will focus on the in-depth development of the underlying technology of blockchain. HyperExchange is the first system to achieve interoperability using the Blockchain Multi Tunnel (BMT) protocol, HyperExchange Axis, Indicator, smart contracts and other blockchain innovations. HyperExchange lays the foundation for building crosschain distributed commercial applications in its ecosystem. These two chains serve to provide us with an interlinked, bifocal dual-token, dual-chain ecosystem that will help us solve interconnection, privacy and security issues prevalent in the current blockchain ecosystem.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
HC
เวลาที่ออก
2019-07-21 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
4.45USDT
อุปทานทั้งหมด
84,000,000
© 2022 MEXC.COM

