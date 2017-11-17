mexc
GenaroNetwork
GNX/USDT
0.002005-0.09%
$0.00
GNX
Genaro Network, the first highly efficient programmable public chain combined with a peer-to-peer storage network, original SPoR (Sentinel Proof of Retrivebility) + PoS (Proof of Stake) low energy consumption and sustainable hybrid consensus mechanism to ensure safety while improving performance. Genaro provides developers with a one-stop development platform that can deploy smart contracts and store data required by DAPP at the same time, and provide everyone with a trusted Internet to connect the real world and the blockchain world through data.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
GNX
เวลาที่ออก
2017-11-17 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
650,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.000001
